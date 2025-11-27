Sector 81 residents say vacant plot has turned into a waste dumping ground

Residents of Sector 81 have been struggling with illegal waste dumping for over a year, as a vacant plot in the area has turned into a growing heap of garbage. Despite assurances from the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) that action would be taken after Diwali, residents alleged that no steps have been taken by MCM so far to improve the situation. Heaps of garbage seen on the vacant plot in Gurugram as seen on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Locals alleged that the waste has been piling up for over a year, turning the area into an eyesore which also poses serious health hazards for residents and commuters.

Earlier, on October 6,HT reported the issue and was informed by MCM officials that the dumping yard will be cleaned post Diwali and it hasn’t been done yet due to shortage of manpower.

“Despite several complaints to MCM officials, no action have been taken. Commuting from the stretch has become difficult,” shared Ravi Trivedi, resident of Sector 81.

“The situation has not improved even a bit. In fact, the dumping site is expanding day by day,” said KL Verma, RWA president of Microtek Greenburg Society. “What began as a minor issue has now escalated into a major problem, affecting not just the aesthetic of the neighbourhood but also the health and safety of residents. Trucks are continuously dumping more waste at the site,” said Verma, adding that risks of diseases like malaria and dengue has increased, as the stagnant waste has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Residents also reported frequent incidents of waste burning in the vacant plot since Diwali. “Thick smoke often rises from the area. The waste is usually set on fire at night to make dumping easier. This has become a rampant and recurring problem,” said Trivedi

Sumit Kumar, sanitary inspector at MCM said, “The delay has been due to a shortage of manpower in MCM, but we assure residents that the matter will be addressed soon, and work will commence from next,” he said.

When asked about the waste-burning incidents, he added, “We are unable to identify who sets the garbage on fire, this is why we are unable to take action so far.”

Despite multiple calls and messages from HT, MCM joint commissioner Hitendra Sharma did not respond for comments by the time of going to print.