Self-immolation case: Police get victim’s video alleging implication in ‘fake’ case

The Gurugram Police has received a video of the 25-year-old man who immolated himself in front of the Sector 40 police station, where he alleged that his former girlfriend was implicating him in a false theft case, police said on Friday. He suffered 75% burn injuries and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the victim was asked to appear at the Sector 40 police station after his former girlfriend had contacted the police, alleging that the victim, who used to live with her a year ago, had stolen cash, her laptop, clothes and some other items from her accommodation in Sector 31.

The victim, who was working at a transport business in Chandigarh, reached the city on Wednesday afternoon to take her along. He had kept her belongings including her laptop inside his car when she alerted the police control room about theft, said police.

The victim reached the police station by 8.15 pm but after parking his car near the entrance, he set himself on fire by pouring petrol which he brought on himself.

He suffered 75% burn injuries and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer, said victim had sent the video, seen by HT, to his sister before the incident alleging that his former partner had implicated him in a fake case.

“Police are now trying to get the deceased’s mobile phone unlocked for clues. If his sister or family allege abetment to suicide, we will register an FIR accordingly,” he said.

Police said the deceased and the woman were set to marry but separated a year back due to disputes.