Sharpshooter of Kaushal gang arrested from Sector 10

A wanted man who is a part of the Kaushal gang and carried a reward of ₹5,000 for information on his whereabouts was arrested on Thursday night from Sector 10, the police said.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Deepak alias Deepu of Kadipur, is a sharpshooter of the Kaushal gang and was involved in murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, assault and extortion cases.

On February 22, a person identified as Manish (28) was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Feroz Gandhi colony of Sector 9 in Gurugram. According to the police, the assailants fired 18 bullets, of which 15 hit the man, killing him on the spot.

Virender Vij, the superintendent of police, special task force (STF) headquarters, Gururgam, said that on March 30, police had arrested two suspects involved in the murder, identified as Yogender (24) and Sanjay Panchal (31). “The suspect had planned to kill Shivjeet Chauhan alias Babu and they had shown his house to two sharpshooters to kill him but in the meantime, Manish had some work and came to pick Chauhan’s car. The shooters mistook him for Chauhan and shot at him, killing him on the spot,” he said.

The police said that Deepu was associated with the duo. He met Panchal on Sohna Road before the incident and went to Feroz Gandhi colony to identify Chauhan’s house, the police said.

Deepu, during questioning, revealed that the duo went to kill Chauhan out of rivalry as Panchal wanted to have a monopoly of auto-rickshaws in Old Gurugram and Chauhan had a hold over the market, due to which he was unable to set up his transport business.

Vij said Deepu was the main culprit in the case and planned the murder. “There were no key witnesses in the case, despite several people being present at the spot. We scanned CCTV footage and identified Deepu, following which he was arrested,” he said.

Police said Manish did not have a criminal record, but Chauhan was booked in several cases.