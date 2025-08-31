Slip road, new exits planned to ease traffic snarls at Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk

Shankar Chowk, one of Gurugram’s busiest intersections, may soon see relief from chronic traffic snarls with the proposed construction of a slip road, new entry and exit points, and pedestrian signals, officials said on Sunday. The initiative is part of the district administration’s plan to address 19 identified traffic black spots. The initiative is part of the district administration’s plan to address 19 identified traffic black spots. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, who inspected the junction with senior officers, said the measures would be rolled out on a trial basis once the monsoon ends. “We plan to construct a slip road and regulate access with additional gates. These will be introduced on a trial basis and, if successful, adopted permanently to ensure smoother traffic flow,” he said. The project will be executed jointly by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gurugram traffic police, with funding support coming through corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions from private companies and a prominent hotel.

A traffic engineering survey conducted by the traffic police and the Technical Engineer Centre (TEC) underscored the pressure Shankar Chowk faces daily. During peak hours, nearly 4,000 vehicles pass through within minutes, while more than 1,000 pedestrians attempt to cross the intersection in just 15 minutes. The chowk connects the Delhi–Gurugram Expressway with Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, MG Road and the IGI Airport corridor, making it one of the city’s most critical junctions.

The survey suggested structural changes, including closing the U-turn towards Cyber City for commuters coming from IFFCO Chowk and directing them to use the underpass instead. Officials also plan to introduce designated lanes for cab and auto pick-up and drop-off to minimise mid-road halts. In addition, a 176-metre barricade is proposed to restrict unnecessary U-turns and lane shifting, especially for vehicles coming from Jaipur and IFFCO Chowk.

However, traffic congestion at Shankar Chowk extends beyond vehicles. Pedestrian movement, mainly officegoers crossing between Cyber City and Udyog Vihar, remains a major bottleneck. “We are considering manual control during peak pedestrian hours and have asked authorities to highlight crossings more prominently,” Dr Mohan said, adding that the plan also includes installing pedestrian signals and creating designated lanes for safe U-turns.

Road safety experts cautioned that without adequate pedestrian infrastructure, structural interventions may fall short. “Shankar Chowk is a major crossroads where huge numbers of cars and people meet every day. The intersection is very poorly designed, with no safe footpaths or zebra crossings. This forces people to dodge traffic, leading to accidents and delays,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, director at Nagarro and trustee, Raahgiri Foundation. “The design prioritises vehicles over human life and ends up failing both.”

Between 2021 and 2024, 21 accidents and nine deaths were recorded at the chowk, according to police data. Frequent violations, such as rickshaws moving against traffic and cars abruptly changing lanes to access U-turns, have further worsened congestion.

Officials said the success of the slip road and pedestrian-signal trial at Shankar Chowk will serve as a template for similar interventions across Gurugram’s other black spots.

Experts said restrictions such as banning U-turns from IFFCO Chowk towards Cyber City could help if paired with pedestrian-friendly planning. “Banning U-turns towards Cyber City from IFFCO Chowk will reduce lane changes and jams,” Bhatt said.

