No overcrowding at Gurugram banks for exchange of 2,000 notes

The banks in the city witnessed a steady stream of customers on Tuesday who came to exchange and deposit ₹2,000 currency notes, said officials. Even though Tuesday was the first day of the process, there was no overcrowding or long queues at any of the bank branches, added officials.

The RBI on Friday announced that all ₹ 2,000 currency notes will be withdrawn from circulation, though they will remain legal tender for any monetary transaction till September. (Representational image)

Banks in several areas of the city wore a busy look, but the bankers said there was no rush and things went on smoothly on Tuesday.

The RBI on Friday announced that all ₹2,000 currency notes will be withdrawn from circulation, though they will remain legal tender for any monetary transaction till September. People have been given time till September 30 to exchange or deposit these notes with banks so as to keep them away from circulation.

Ashok Kumar, lead bank manager, Gurugram said that the city has 838 branches where customers exchanged ₹2,000 currency notes. “The city witnessed almost an equal amount of exchange and deposit of the ₹2,000 notes while neighbouring Sohna witnessed more exchange of notes. There was no problem in exchange and depositing at any of the banks. We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kumar said a meeting was held in Sohna with bankers to take stock of the situation and another meeting is scheduled in Farrukhnagar on Wednesday to ensure things remain smooth, particularly in rural areas.

At the New Colony Morh branch of Bank of Baroda, there was not much crowd at the bank around noon. At the State Bank of India (SBI) branch on Old Railway Road, several customers could be seen depositing the notes in the machine installed outside the branch.

At most of the bank branches on Pataudi road, there was not much crowding and the exchange process was smooth. “There is a need for separate counters so that less time is taken to exchange notes,” said Sandeep Kumar, a resident.

