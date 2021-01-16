IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Some health workers reluctant of getting vaccines, claim pressure from superiors
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Some health workers reluctant of getting vaccines, claim pressure from superiors

Even as most healthcare workers were elated following inoculations on Saturday, some of them struck a slightly discordant note, with a section refusing to take the jabs and others claiming pressure from superiors to undergo vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:24 PM IST

Even as most healthcare workers were elated following inoculations on Saturday, some of them struck a slightly discordant note, with a section refusing to take the jabs and others claiming pressure from superiors to undergo vaccinations.

A female anganwadi worker, at the session site at government primary school in Daulatabad, requesting anonymity, said, “They are forcing us to get the vaccine dose. I don’t want to get the vaccine. Will they ensure that our treatment costs are taken care of if something happens to us? We are poor people. No one will take any guarantee and get us treated if there is any fallout due to the vaccine,” said the woman.

While some of them eventually refused the vaccine on health grounds, some others returned without getting the jabs. A health worker from the ESIC dispensary in Daulatabad, who got the vaccine shot, said that her colleague came to the session site but returned without taking the shot.

“Scientists have worked on the vaccine for a long time and I trust their expertise. However, some people still have doubts. One of my colleagues went back because she was wary of getting the vaccine,” she said.

A health worker, who recovered from a bacterial infection nearly 10 days ago, said that she was not taking the vaccine on account of weakness incurred from the illness.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, she said, “I am still recovering from an illness. There is a lot of weakness. I told my senior that I was sick but she insisted that I visit the site. I would have taken the vaccine if I was healthy.”

At the Bhangrola primary health centre (PHC), one computer assistant refused to take the vaccine jab, but officials said that people could opt out and are under no pressure. Doctors at the facility said that while they had set a target of 100, they were able to inoculate 53 people till 5pm.

“Some women were lactating, others had fever or allergies. One worker, a computer operator, refused to get the vaccine. We tried to counsel him and explain the importance of the vaccine but he didn’t get vaccinated. We didn’t force him,” said Dr Shalu Vashisht, medical officer in charge of the session site at Bhangrola PHC.

She said that beneficiaries were within their right to decline a vaccine and there was no pressure to get vaccinated. “It’s their right to not get vaccinated if they are not willing. We cannot force them,” said Vashisht.

She added that some people might have had apprehensions since it was the first day and confidence in the vaccine would greatly increase by next week. “By Monday, people will get reports about the efficacy of the vaccine. I’m sure all their doubts will be put to rest since the drive went well today. Vaccine hesitancy should refuse in the coming days,” said Vashisht.

Besides those who had reservations, there were those who got vaccinated but were not aware of the name of the vaccine or the next steps involved in the process.

Ruby, 35, an anganwadi worker, who goes only by her first name, said, “I got the vaccine and faced no issues whatsoever. I don’t know the name of the vaccine but there were no issues and I didn’t experience any pain.” She said she was unaware of the timeline of the next dose of the vaccine.

Vimla, a health worker, who goes by her first name, said that she had received the first dose of the vaccine but didn’t know the name. “I am feeling well. When the madam calls us again, we will get the second dose,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three held for murder of husband of sarpanch

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The police arrested three suspected criminals, who had allegedly shot dead a 37-year-old man, who was the husband of the sarpanch of Alipur village, in Sohna on July 15, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Some health workers reluctant of getting vaccines, claim pressure from superiors

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Even as most healthcare workers were elated following inoculations on Saturday, some of them struck a slightly discordant note, with a section refusing to take the jabs and others claiming pressure from superiors to undergo vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches hamper functioning of Co-WIN application

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Technical glitches somewhat hampered the functioning of Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) — an application developed by the Central government to monitor and track inoculation — on the first day of the nationwide mass vaccination programme in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wazirabad housekeeping staffer becomes the first recipient of Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Radha Chaudhary, a housekeeping staff member of Wazirabad urban primary health centre (UPHC), became the first recipient of the Covishield vaccine in Gurugram on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Only 39 of 100 turn up for Covaxin jab in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Only 39 front-line healthcare workers of the targeted 100 in the city received Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at the vaccination site in Palam Vihar on Saturday, according to health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

608 health workers receive Covid-19 vaccines in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Over 608 front-line healthcare workers in Gurugram took the Covid-19 vaccine jab on Saturday amid the scepticism regarding the vaccine safety, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Ahead of boards, private schools to call students for practical sessions

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Private schools in the city have started calling students of board classes (classes 10 and 12) for practical sessions and revision, following clarity on the timeline of board exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

600 Covid-19 warriors to take vaccine jab

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The district will kick off its Covid-19 vaccination drive with 600 front-line health care workers, who will take the jab on Saturday as part of the nationwide vaccine launch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City air continues to remain toxic

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Air quality in the city remained in the “very poor” category of the air quality index (AQI) for the second consecutive day on Friday, with 367 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) AQI bulletin as against 364 the day prior
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP carries out sealing drive in Sun City

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Friday carried out a sealing drive in Sun City after complaints were lodged with department regarding illegal constructions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

50% of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be reserved for second shot

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Out of the 49,150 doses of Covid-19 vaccine — including both Covishield and Covaxin — allocated to the district, the health department will reserve 50 percent stock for the second dose until the next batch of vaccine is allocated by the Central government, said senior health officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to end practice of manual scavenging

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has been directed to end the practice of manual scavenging and cleaning of septic tanks on an immediate basis — a release issued by the civic body on Friday stated
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

GMDA shelves plan to concretise Aravalli creeks

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:48 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has shelved its plans to concretise four Aravalli creeks lying upstream of Golf Course Road (GCR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Bird samples suspected positive for avian flu, sent for further testing

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab (RDDL) in Jalandhar has sent the bird carcass samples from Gurugram to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for additional tests, as they have been marked “suspected positive” for bird flu, officials said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive at Pataudi store

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The first batch of over 84,630 doses of Covishield vaccine arrived at the regional vaccine storage facility in Pataudi on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP