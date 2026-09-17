Speeding car driven by Delhi University student kills 2 workers on Dwarka Expressway

Two workers installing metal fences on a Dwarka Expressway divider were killed, and two others were injured after a speeding car hit them at the Shri Ram Chowk near Gurugram’s Sector 110 around 2.30am on Thursday, police said.

Police said it was unclear how the accident took place. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Police said the four were working for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and installing the fences amid negligible traffic when they were hit. “Commuters alerted the police control room, after which all the injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital where two of the workers were declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said Vedant Khanna, a second-year University of Delhi student and a resident of Sector 110, was driving the car and returning from Delhi. Turan said that Khanna was also injured in the accident. “The two workers and Khanna are undergoing treatment,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurugram Police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said Vedant Khanna, a second-year University of Delhi student and a resident of Sector 110, was driving the car and returning from Delhi. Turan said that Khanna was also injured in the accident. “The two workers and Khanna are undergoing treatment,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Turan said that it was still unclear how the accident took place. “CCTV cameras were being scanned to ascertain the sequence of events,” he said.

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Police identified the dead workers as Bijender Kumar and Pappu, who were from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. They added a case will be registered against Khanna once the families of the workers submit a written complaint.