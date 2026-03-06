Speeding Thar moving on wrong side mows down motorist

A speeding Thar, being driven on the wrong side of the road without a valid registration plate, mowed down a 40-year-old motorcyclist on Vyapar Kendra Road in Sector 44 on Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday. The Thar involved in the accident. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The white Thar was travelling from Sector 44 to Sushant Lok on the wrong side of the road, police said. The incident took place at around 12.35pm when the speeding SUV collided with a motorcycle head-on.

Officials aware of the matter said they are investigating whether the SUV’s driver had deliberately removed the licence plate, or if the car had been recently purchased and yet to be registered.

A senior police officer at Sushant Lok police station said the two-wheeler driver suffered serious head and neck injuries in the crash. “A team was dispatched to the spot after locals who witnessed the incident alerted the police. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, however, he died during treatment,” the senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Police identified the victim as Mukesh Bhagel, a resident of Palwal, who worked at a petrol pump in Sector 44. Bhagel was heading toward Sushant Lok at the time of the crash. Preliminary investigations revealed that the Thar was being driven on the wrong side of the road, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the Thar fled from the accident scene. “The vehicle was seized from the spot. Efforts are underway, including scanning CCTV footage near the accident scene, to ascertain the identity of the suspects involved in the crash. The victim was travelling alone on the motorcycle,” the senior police officer added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram police, said an FIR against the unidentified driver was registered under sections 281 (rash driving or driving on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sushant Lok police station late Wednesday evening. “The victim’s body was handed over to his family following a post-mortem conducted on Thursday afternoon,” Turan said, adding that suspects would be apprehended soon.