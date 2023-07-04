Startup20 summit begins in Gurugram; Union minister lauds Haryana’s role

The two-day Startup20 summit, an initiative by the G20, began in the city on Monday with experts from a number of countries participating in panel discussions. Union minister Som Parkash (right) with India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at the Startup20 summit in the city on Monday. (ANI)

The summit was inaugurated at a private hotel in Golf Course Extension Road by Union minister of state for commerce and industry, Som Parkash. He described the startup ecosystem in India as a stepping stone to build Fortune 500 companies, which will eventually take the country to the next stage of industrialisation.

Som Parkash said startups are India’s national assets and praised the pace in which they are being set up across the country.

In the inaugural session of the summit, government officials spoke on topics such as bringing startups to the forefront of the country’s economic agenda and paving the way for G20 nations to invest $1 trillion for the startup ecosystem by 2030. A panel discussion was also held on building an interoperable startup ecosystem.

The Union minister also lauded the steps taken by the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government in organising the startup summit and also creating a thriving startup ecosystem across the state with a special focus on Gurugram.

“The Startup20 summit signifies India’s commitment towards fostering an enabling environment for startups and reinforcing its position as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship,” Som Parkash said.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, who was also present at the event, emphasised on the significance of startups and the way they are redefining business. “The Startup20 summit marks a milestone in the journey of the global startup ecosystem. The collective wisdom and tireless efforts of the Startup20 engagement group, comprising distinguished delegates from G20 nations as well as invitee countries are laudable” he said.

An integral part of the summit is the Startup Conclave, where startups will showcase their innovative products and services, engage in investor pitches, mentoring sessions, and network with industry professionals. The event will also incorporate art and cultural elements, creating an enriching experience for the participants.

Dr Chintan Vaishnav, chair of Startup20 said, “The summit marks the start of a new era for the startup ecosystem. With the participation of over 600 delegates from 22 countries here in Gurugram, we are celebrating the journey of startups with months of collaboration, consultation and unwavering determination. Together, we will forge a path towards a thriving and sustainable future for the entire startup ecosystem”.