Strong winds, rain likely to bring mercury down in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram received ‘very light’ to ‘light’ rainfall at isolated places on Thursday, bringing partial relief from heatwave conditions that persisted over the past two weeks. Commuters navigate through light rain at Rajiv Chowk near Mini Secretariat on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the city, including Golf Course Road, Cyber City, Dwarka Expressway corridor and Delhi-Mumbai highway, reported drizzle around 6:30 pm.

Average rainfall of 2.25 mm was recorded during initial hours, however, IMD forecast rainfall likely to continue throughout the night on Thursday.

IMD officials said the weather activity was caused by two weather systems along with surface heat over the plains. An active western disturbance combined with moist easterly winds led to the forming of thunderclouds, storms and lightning, they added.

MeT department on Thursday afternoon issued a ‘red alert’, warning residents to stay indoors due to thunderstorm, along with lightning and gusty winds with speed of 70 to 80-kmph.

Rainfall of up to 3.5 mm was recorded at three automatic weather stations till 7:45 pm on Thursday. Wind speed also increased from 10 kmph at 5:30 pm to 25 kmph at 7:30 pm on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

According to IMD’s latest forecast, Gurugram is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till Saturday. An ‘orange’ alert has also been issued, warning residents of continued thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds. “The two days of rainfall is likely to bring temperature down by 6-8°C till June 1,” a senior IMD official said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4°C on Thursday. Heatwave conditions started on May 14 when the mercury levels reached 37.6°C before soaring to a season’s highest of 44°C on May 20.

According to IMD, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.0°C on Thursday, up from 26.5°C on Wednesday and 24.2°C on Tuesday. Although the IMD’s weather warnings for Gurugram remains in effect till Saturday, the forecast anticipates a dry spell to resurface on Sunday, extending till Monday.

The city’s air quality index (AQI) improved by 17 points to 174, in the “moderate” category at 4 pm on Thursday, according to the daily bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI at two of the city’s three active monitoring stations — Vikas Sadan (103) and Gwal Pahari (144) — remained in the “moderate” category at 8:30 pm, while the remaining station in Sector 51 (297) was in the “poor” category during the period.