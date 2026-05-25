A transport planning study conducted by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has proposed a series of major road and public transport infrastructure projects to reduce worsening congestion around Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Delhi-Gurugram corridor. The report, titled “Area-Wide Decongestion Strategy – Transport Connectivity Master Plan of Delhi Airport”, was presented to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in the first week of March. A stakeholders’ meeting between DIAL and GMDA on the proposals is scheduled for Monday after an earlier meeting on May 12 was rescheduled, a GMDA official said. Study proposes Dwarka Expressway extension to ease NH-48 jams

According to the study, reviewed by HT, connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram remains heavily dependent on NH-48, while alternative routes such as Old Delhi-Gurugram Road and Dwarka Expressway eventually merge back into the highway, creating severe bottlenecks and poor traffic flow. The report stated that both NH-48 and Old Delhi-Gurugram Road are operating at Level of Service (LOS)-F, indicating forced flow conditions and extreme congestion. LOS is a qualitative measure used to assess roadway congestion and travel quality on a scale from A to F.

“One prominent major arterial road connects Delhi and Gurgaon (NH-48). No parallel connectivity to the national highway is present. The Dwarka Expressway either turns towards Dwarka or again merges into NH-48, resulting in a poor level of service. Delhi connectivity remains limited to NH-48 only,” the report observed.

The study comes despite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructing the 29-km Dwarka Expressway at a cost of ₹10,000 crore to provide an alternative Delhi-Gurugram link. Congestion continues at merging points near Shiv Murti, the Mahipalpur junction, and the Dwarka Expressway cloverleaf near Kherki Daula during peak hours. The report proposed a seamless extension of the Dwarka Expressway to the Mayapuri Ring Road so that motorists travelling towards central Delhi can avoid congestion near Mahipalpur and the airport area.

The study found that airport-bound vehicles constitute only 13-17% of NH-48 traffic during peak hours, while 83-87% is through traffic between Delhi, Gurugram, and other NCR regions, resulting in airport passengers being delayed by regional congestion. The report also warned that upcoming developments — including the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Diplomatic Enclave, Bharat Vandana Park, Bijwasan Railway Station, Dwarka Stadium, the Integrated Freight Complex, and residential projects along the Dwarka Expressway — would further increase traffic pressure.

Among its key recommendations were the extension of Dwarka Expressway to Ring Road in Mayapuri, the Barapullah extension up to Mahipalpur, the UER-II extension, the Rangpuri Bypass, the construction of the Greater Southern Peripheral Road (GSPR) in Gurugram, a Rezang La Chowk elevated flyover, and a Taalkatora-Barapullah connectivity link.

A senior GMDA official confirmed discussions on the study would take place Monday. “Earlier the meeting was proposed on May 12, but it had to be rescheduled. A discussion will be held on broader issues,” the official said. Another GMDA official noted that a flyover proposal from Rezangla Chowk towards Dwarka Expressway is under consideration but has been put on hold pending a decision on the metro spur between Rezangla Chowk and Dwarka Sector 21. “The construction of Greater SPR roads has also been approved by the state government, and right now the HSVP is carrying out the process to acquire land for this road,” the official said. A senior NHAI official associated with the Dwarka Expressway project said he was unaware of any proposal for extending the expressway.

The DIAL report also recommended fast-tracking public transport projects, including the Gurugram metro, the metro spur from Rezangla Chowk to the airport line, the extension of the DMRC Golden Line, and the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project. According to the study, implementation of all proposed projects could divert nearly 55% of traffic away from NH-48 and improve its LOS from F to C by 2033. The report also identified Sanjay T-Point, Mahipalpur Bypass, and Shiv Murti Junction as major congestion bottlenecks.