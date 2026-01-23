Sultanpur park to get screening room for educational outreach

In a first, Sultanpur National Park will soon get a wildlife theatre aimed at raising awareness about conservation while adding a new attraction for visitors. The facility will also enhance the park’s educational outreach and visitors, said forest department officials on Thursday. The facility will also enhance the park’s educational outreach and visitors, said forest department officials on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Forest department officials said the theatre will be constructed inside the park, near the complex and will have a seating capacity of 20 to 25 people at a time. The initiative aims to educate visitors and students about wildlife through documentaries and other audio-visual presentations.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Ram Kumar said the theatre will screen 30-minute documentaries.“We have placed orders for projectors, screens and will showcase selected documentaries. We realised that audio-visual media can be a powerful tool to create awareness among students and visitors,” he said.

“The facility will not be limited to students alone; visitors, tourists and wildlife enthusiasts will also be able to take part in these screenings. The work is currently underway, and we expect the theatre to be completed and operational within the next two months,” he said, adding that the decision to build this theatre was taken in the first week of January.

He added that around ₹5–6 lakh will be spent on installing benches, constructing the theatre, and procuring projectors and screens. He said that a cafeteria will also be constructed alongside the theatre for visitors.

Sultanpur National Park was declared as a bird sanctuary in 1971 and later upgraded to a National Park in 1991 under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The park is a haven for migratory and resident birds, a popular spot for birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts and researchers.

Anil Gandas, a wildlife conservationist, said, “This is a very good step. Students, researchers, and visitors will be shown documentaries on various species of birds, reptiles, and other wildlife. These films will help raise awareness and educate people about wildlife, including rare species found on our planet. This initiative is sure to attract attention and interest.”

Kusum Mehta, 34,a resident of Gurugram, welcomed the initiative. “Such efforts are always appreciated. Gurugram has very few places of cultural significance, and Sultanpur Lake is one of the key hubs. Introducing activities and facilities like this not only attracts more visitors but also helps spread awareness about wildlife and conservation,” she said.