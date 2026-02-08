Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said the death and injuries in the Surajkund swing tragedy in Faridabad were deeply painful and directed officials to ensure strict adherence to safety standards in the fair and other public events. Surajkund swing collapse: Haryana CM tells officials to ensure such incident do not recur

He said a probe has been ordered to find out the reason behind the collapse, and announced a government job to a family member of the police inspector who died while trying to save people.

Around 19 people were riding the swing when it tilted around 6 pm on Saturday before crashing onto the ground, leaving 11 injured and one dead. The dead was identified as Jagdish Prasad, a 58-year-old on-duty police inspector, who was awarded the Police Medal by the Haryana governor in 2019-20.

Saini announced that the seriously injured in the Surajkund incident would be provided financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each by the state government.

Interacting with reporters in Kurukshetra on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 41st State-Level Livestock Exhibition, the chief minister said swings at the Surajkund fair are checked every day, and a report is prepared in this matter.

A detailed report will be prepared on what caused the accident, he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to public safety and welfare, Saini said Haryana stands firmly with the families affected by the Surajkund accident and assured them that all possible support would be provided to them during this difficult time.

Expressing his condolences to the family of Inspector Jagdish Prasad, the chief minister said the state government stands firmly with his family during this difficult time.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and an SIT has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police , Faridabad, on the directions of Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal.

In a statement on Sunday, Haryana police said a case has been lodged against Mohammad Shakir, the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company and responsible for installing the swings at the fair premises, under charges that include culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant provisions of the law.

During the course of the investigation, Shakir and another accused Nitesh, were arrested, the statement said.

About the injured, Saini said that out of the eight injured persons who were admitted to Supreme Hospital in Faridabad, four have been discharged, while the rest are still undergoing treatment. The other injured people admitted to Civil Hospital have also been discharged, he added.

The world-famous Surajkund International Crafts Mela is held annually in the Faridabad district. For the 39th edition of the fair, being held from January 31 to February 15, the focus is on the vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

