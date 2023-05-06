Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man held for throttling tenant to death in Gurugram’s Sector 5

Man held for throttling tenant to death in Gurugram’s Sector 5

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2023 11:27 PM IST

A suspect was arrested on Friday for allegedly throttling his tenant to death and then dumping his body in an abandoned veterinary hospital building in Sector 5, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said Suresh had a dispute with the deceased over pending rent. (Photo for representation)

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Suresh, was arrested from Sector 5. They said the body of the deceased, identified as Rajender, was first spotted by sanitation workers on the morning of May 2 after which the police control room was alerted.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said Suresh had a dispute with the deceased over pending rent. “On the night of the murder, both had consumed liquor. An altercation broke out between them over the pending rent and Suresh throttled Rajender to death. Later, he dumped the body in the abandoned veterinary hospital building,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway in the case.

