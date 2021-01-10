Teachers in colleges mandated to create e-content due to Covid-19 situation

The state higher education department has made it mandatory for all college teachers to create e-content, mainly comprising video lectures, for the current semester and has linked it to their performance evaluations.

Earlier, only a team of select teachers were being asked to prepare e-content, but the department has now made it mandatory for all teachers to record video lectures, keeping in view the delay in resuming in-person classroom sessions due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a letter shared with principals of government colleges on Friday, the department of higher education said that changes in the teaching-learning pedagogy were being witnessed due to the pandemic and the department is encouraging faculty to use various means of technology to reach out to students. Preparation of e-content will be linked to the performance of the teachers, the department said.

Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, said that while some teachers were already engaged in the creation of e-content, it had now been decided to engage all teachers, both regular and those on an extension, for the preparation of online lecturers. He said that the heads of departments will ensure that all topics of the syllabus for all courses are covered.

“Students will be able to access and learn from lecture videos produced by teachers across the states since teachers from different districts will be sharing their content with the department,” said Verma.

Satyamanyu Yadav, the principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that the move would ensure that all teachers become fluent in producing and disseminating lecture videos at a time when online education is expected to continue for the near future.

“Earlier, the creation of e-content was optional for teachers. Only a select team of teachers was being asked to produce lectures for transmission via different mediums. Now, the department has made it mandatory for all teachers to produce e-content. They are of the view that every teacher should produce lecture videos since the pandemic situation might prolong or continue for the next few months,” said Yadav.

He said that teachers had received the necessary training for creating e-content as part of faculty development programmes held last year, during the lockdown.

“Everyone needs to be acquainted with the tools that can be used for online content creation. Last year, we had also conducted a 14-day workshop in this regard. Based on those learnings, teachers should be in a position to create e-content,” said Yadav.