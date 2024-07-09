Thar SUV hit by speeding Honda Amaze, goes up electric pole on Gurugram

In a bizarre incident, a Mahindra Thar SUV climbed up an electric pole and got stuck on it after a speeding car hit the vehicle in Gurugram on Monday. Videos and photos of the incident made rounds on social media in which the Thar SUV can be seen inclined on the electric police. Thar SUV gets hit by speeding car, goes up electric pole on Gurugram

In the video, several people are also be seen surrounding the car and clicking pictures of the incident.

The incident reportedly took place around 4pm when a speeding Honda Amaze hit the SUV from behind. Following this, the driver of the SUV, identified as Aanchal Gupta, lost the car's control and went on the electric pole.

While Aanchal Gupta escaped unhurt, the person driving the Sedan fled the scene immediately.

The Gurugram Police has launched an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, according to Aanchal Gupta, the collision took place after she came out of a nearby petrol pump, reported India Today.

“I left the petrol pump, and right after I took a turn, a white Honda Amaze hit my car from behind. I diverted to the left because otherwise, there would have been further damage. However, my car went up the electric pole. Later, locals helped me come down, and I jumped from above,” India Today quoted her as saying.

In another incident on Monday, a 17-year-old boy died after he lost control of the car he was driving and rammed a divider of the flyover at Atul Kataria Chowk in Gurugram. According to the police, the boy, a resident of Sector 14, was speeding and was on his way to attend coaching classes in Udyog Vihar at around 11 am when the incident took place.

“Prima facie, it appears that no other car was involved in the incident and that the boy lost control on his own. The crash affected traffic on the flyover for about half an hour until the car was towed away,” an official said.