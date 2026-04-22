Faridabad , Three members of the 'Bandar-Bhalu' gang were "paraded" with their heads shaved in Bhudatt Colony on Wednesday following their arrest in connection with a brutal attack on a resident on April 17, according to eyewitnesses. Three accused arrested in assault case paraded with head shaved in Ballabhgarh

The police said they took the accused to the crime scene as part of the investigation.

The accused, who were arrested last night, were produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to a police remand for two days, they said.

According to the police, on April 17, Praveen, who lived in Ballabhgarh's Bhudatt Colony, was attacked near his home by four or five people.

The accused repeatedly assaulted him with hammers and sticks, seriously injuring him and breaking both his legs. Following the incident, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

The probe revealed that the 'Bandar-Bhalu' gang was behind the attack. The main accused were identified as Vijender alias Bandar and Balraj alias Bhalu. Their three nephews were also involved in the attack, the police said.

The Crime Branch team arrested the three on Tuesday night. They were identified as Aryan , a resident of village Badraula Tigaon, Balwinder alias Harsh Thakur and Sevin alias Devraj , both residents of Bheemak Colony.

Following their arrest, the accused were taken to the crime scene to identify it.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Balraj alias Bhalu and the victim Praveen had a long-standing land dispute.

"The accused also have prior criminal records. Balwinder alias Harsh Thakur is accused of murder in Sector 8, for which he was released from jail just a year ago. Additionally, a case of assault and possession was registered at the Ballabgarh City Police Station in 2025.

"Aryan is also a co-accused with Balwinder in the case. We are questioning the accused", said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.