Three arrested for impersonating Crime Branch officials in Gurugram

Three suspects were arrested near Iffco Chowk on Saturday night for allegedly impersonating crime branch officials and trying to extort money from a trucker while he was transporting liquor consignment from a warehouse to a retail store at Bristol Chowk in Gurugram, police officers said on Sunday. The arrested suspects, Rohit Kumar and Akshay Kumar of Jind, and Rahul (goes by a single name) of Bharatpur, were not wearing any uniform at the time of the incident. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at 7pm on Friday when the motorcycle-borne suspects intercepted a truck, said investigators. They said the suspects asked the driver to produce vehicle documents and permission to transport liquor.

According to the police, the driver, Sonu Kumar, produced all the valid documents, but the suspects demanded that he pay them ₹10,000.

According to the police, the driver arrived at the store and informed the store manager, Sumer Singh. On Sunday, Singh approached the police, after which an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 34 (common intention) and 384 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-I police station.

Crime branch officials tracked the suspects with using CCTV camera footage and technical surveillance.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the arrested suspects, Rohit Kumar and Akshay Kumar of Jind, and Rahul (goes by a single name) of Bharatpur, were impersonating not wearing any uniform at the time of the incident. The suspects were then arrested near Iffco Chowk.

“They needed money. So, they planned to impersonate crime branch officials to extort money from the truck driver,” he said, adding that the suspects didn’t have any criminal antecedents. He said the motorcycle they used in the crime was also seized.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON