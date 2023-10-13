Three held for selling banned crackers in Farrukhnagar
Three arrested for selling banned firecrackers in Farrukhnagar. Police seized three tonnes of banned firecrackers from two warehouses in a joint raid.
Three people were arrested from two warehouses in Farrukhnagar for allegedly selling banned firecrackers, officials aware of the development said on Friday.
Joint raid by a team of the chief minister’s flying squad and police was conducted at the two godowns.
Police seized three tonnes of banned firecrackers from the warehouses in Dabodha village in Farrukhnagar on Friday. Police said that many small-scale units are manufacturing banned crackers and are stocking them for sale ahead of Diwali. “There are manufacturing units in Jhajjar too which are producing banned crackers. Some licence holders are also involved in illegal manufacturing,” said deputy superintendent of police Inderjeet Yadav, a member of the flying squad, adding that these firecrackers were intended to be sold in Gurugram and across Delhi NCR.
Police said that officials of the fire and pollution department were also part the raid which was conducted in the presence of a duty magistrate.
On October 10 last year, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) had banned the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers, except green crackers, following which the district administration and police have been keeping a close watch.
On the complaint of CM flying squad, two separate FIRs were registered under Section 9B of Explosive Act 1884 and Section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Friday.
- Topics
- Farrukhnagar