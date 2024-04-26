Three, including a minor, killed after tempo rams into truck on KMP expressway

Three people, including one minor, were killed while 10 other sustained injuries after their tempo allegedly rammed into a stationed truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Tauru on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police said. Visuals from the site of the accident in Nuh, Haryana. (HT Photo)

The victims in the tempo were on their way to Jalandhar in Punjab from Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place around 12.10am. All passengers hailed from Jalandhar.

Mukesh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Tauru), said that they received a call around 12.15am and a team from Sadat Tauru police station rushed to the spot. “There were 26 passengers in the tempo, of which three died on the spot and 10 suffered injuries. The police team took the injured to Nalhar medical college and six of them were referred to Rewari and Rohtak. One is still reported critical,” he said.

The passengers were returning home after visiting the temple towns of Mathura and Vrindavan. “There were five minors with their family members, of which four sustained injuries and one died. We are investigating as to why the truck was stationed on the road and if the tempo driver was speeding,” Kumar said.

Shanno Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, said that he was sleeping in the tempo when the accident took place. “All the passengers were sleeping since we were very tired from the trip. Suddenly, I heard screams and saw we all were injured. My legs and head were hurting, and there was blood all over my face. I am not aware what exactly happened, but the tempo had rammed into a truck,” he said.

The police have recorded statements of the passengers and are verifying the facts based on which a case will be registered against the truck driver.