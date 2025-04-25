A two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding cab in Gurugram’s Sector 52 on Thursday morning, police said. The cab driver fled the scene after the child was rushed to a hospital, they added. Toddler killed by speeding cab in Gurugram’s Ardee City

The incident occurred around 8.55am in a lane in C Block of Ardee City.

The boy, identified as Sanskar, was playing in the lane with other children while his parents, Mithun Ahirwal and Sushila Devi, sat nearby on the pavement. The parents are daily wage workers who had come to the neighbourhood for work with others, while their children were playing on the roadside.

A couple with two children had just boarded the cab when the accident occurred, police said.

“Either the driver didn’t see the child or was in a hurry,” said Nand Kishore Ahirwar, the boy’s uncle. “As soon as the child was run over, we raised an alarm and chased the cab. The driver and four passengers got out, and we rushed the boy to a hospital in Sector 43 in the same vehicle.”

Sanskar was declared dead on arrival, said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar. He added that after the child was pronounced dead, the driver abandoned the cab in the hospital’s parking lot and fled. “The car has been seized and the owner traced. We now have the driver’s details and will arrest him soon,” Kumar said.

Based on a complaint filed by the child’s father, an FIR was registered against the driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 53 police station.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of the Ardee City residents’ welfare association, said the incident has shocked the community, which has long urged authorities to improve road safety in the area.

“The accident occurred on lane number C-10, which is in disrepair and still awaiting proper construction by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. Despite repeated requests, the internal road lacks speed breakers,” she said.

Mandhotra also noted that while guards, barricades, and boom barriers have been installed in parts of the area to slow down traffic, such measures are not always enough. “We always ask parents to stay alert, but accidents like this continue to happen across the city,” she said.