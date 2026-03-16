Haryana additional chief secretary (ACS) Sudhir Rajpal inspected the newly designed control room at Traffic Towers in Sushant Lok phase-1 on Saturday, officials said. Top Haryana official reviews Gurugram operations at traffic centre

The ACS for home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice, also chaired a meeting at the Traffic Engineering Centre (TEC) to discuss decongestion measures in Gurugram.

According to the traffic police officials, the ACS discussed traffic-related issues, including reviewing the data-driven and ‘immersive data visualisation’ centre to live-track the traffic at key city intersections.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, DCP (Headquarters) Arpit Jain, assistant commissioner of police (Highways) Satyapal Yadav, ACP (Sadar) Amit Bhatia and ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Diwan also attended the meeting.

The ACS was informed about the geographic mapping and 2D/3D visualisation of traffic flows to identify crash prone locations on a real-time basis. Officials also briefed the ACS about services such as live location of online challans, dashboards combining data from CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and speed violation sensors.

Officials further discussed a roadmap for improving traffic infrastructure and management. “Issues faced by commuters, particularly congestion during festivals and peak hours at key city interchange corridors were discussed, and possible decongestion measures were deliberated upon,” a senior police official said.

The official added that the use of surveillance systems and smart traffic technologies for monitoring violations and improving traffic flow was also reviewed.

Under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)’s phase-II of the CCTV monitoring network exercise, 432 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed in phases across 28 identified traffic locations in the city, with the project estimated to be completed by December 2026.