Traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon e-way to be disrupted for 10 hours tomorrow
Gurugram: Traffic on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is likely to be disrupted for nearly 10 hours on Wednesday due to a proposed march from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk on the National Highway 48 (NH-48), in support of the demand for the creation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army, according to a release issued by the Gurugram traffic police late Monday night.
The release added that the entire 6.3 kilometre-section of the highway will be closed for traffic from 7am-5pm on Wednesday. Traffic diversions are planned to minimise public inconvenience.
Traffic from Jaipur to Delhi will be directed from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before Kherki Daula toll plaza, and commuters can reach their destinations via Sohna Road. Commuters from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road to reach their destinations.
All traffic would be diverted from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road, respectively, according to the release.
The entire stretch will be closed for the movement of heavy vehicles and goods vehicles through the day. Such vehicles heading from Jaipur have been advised to take the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway from Panchgaon for travelling to Delhi and Faridabad, and those heading from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take Sohna Road and the KMP.
“We will be deploying traffic marshalls at all the affected points to divert vehicles. Residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (traffic), Gurugram police.
