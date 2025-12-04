Traffic police calls for removal of illegal carts, vends outside Millennium City Metro station

Traffic police in a letter said Wednesday that it has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to remove encroachments, illegal shops, and carts operating outside the Millennium City Centre Metro station. Food carts seen outside the metro station on Wednesday. (HT)

According to police, removing these encroachments — particularly unauthorised street vendors — will ensure the safe and smooth movement of commuters and pedestrians.

In his letter to MCG and GMDA, dated November 28, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Rajesh Mohan flagged a report that said that a large number of rehdis (street vendors) have occupied the area directly in front of Millennium City Centre Metro station. These encroachments are causing significant obstruction to pedestrian movement and is resulting in heavy congestion during peak hours, the report by the assistant commissioner of police (traffic east), Gurugram, said.

“These frequently create traffic bottlenecks outside the metro station,” Mohan said in the letter, seen by HT. He asked the civic agencies to take necessary action and remove the unauthorised rehdis.

The traffic police on Wednesday also held a meeting with auto and e-rickshaw drivers operating from the metro station and instructed them to create separate lines for their vehicles so commuters are not inconvenienced. “The traffic police appeals to all drivers to follow the prescribed arrangements and cooperate with the administration in keeping the traffic smooth,” a statement said.

RS Bhath, district nodal officer, GMDA and MCG said, “Action will be taken against violators soon and the encroachments will be removed,” he said.