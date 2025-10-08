Traffic police identifies 300 unsafe road spots in Gurugram

An extensive survey of over 300 major roads has been conducted over the past few months by the Gurugram traffic police to make roads pothole-free, said traffic police officials on Tuesday, adding that the survey is part of its three-phase exercise to improve the condition of roads, critical junctions, points, intersections. The pothole-filled stretch on Golf course extension road. (HT)

Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said that the exercise is aimed at ensuring seamless connectivity of roads and safe movement of commuters. “We want to ensure that no accidents occur due to potholes or damaged stretches on roads, and commuters do not face any untoward incidents,” said Mohan.

According to officials, the three-phase exercise began in July with the identification of 90 roads initially. “Several blackspots, including potholes, were identified on these roads and busy intersections. A combined list with details of roads–such as Udyog Vihar Phase II road, Sectors 17/18 dividing road, Dhumaspur road and several others–where the maximum number of potholes were located was later sent to the municipal authorities and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA),” said a senior traffic police official.

“Further, 102 roads were identified during the second phase of the extensive surveying. The road safety and engineering teams visited these spots to get the exact measurement and extent of damage reported from there,” the senior official said. The latest phase of the survey, which took place during the last week of September, had 119 roads and intersections identified with the maximum possibilities of accidents.

According to traffic police officials, among the roads identified are DLF Phase II-Sarhol road, Sector 56 road, Raghvendra Marg road in Sushant Lok 2, Old Railway road to Shivaji Nagar Civil Lines, Main Pataudi Road Sector 10A, roads near Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna, Bhondsi to Sohna Service Line, Maruti Kunj road, Badshahpur Bus Stand to Kadarpur road, Delhi to Jaipur Service road in Sector 31 (on NH 48), stretches along Ghata T point, Kushal Chowk, Paras Trinity red light, and CRPF Chowk.

Officials said that the list of identified roads was shared with the GMDA and municipal authorities to fix the deep potholes. A senior GMDA official acknowledged the previous lists shared by the traffic police. “The repair work on MG Road has been completed. Our teams began the maintenance and patch-upgradations on Major Sushil Aima Marg along the Dwarka expressway area on Sunday,” the official said.

“We will continue to take up the road repair work on priority, especially if something comes up from different government departments. However, climatic conditions sometimes slow down the maintenance drives,” the official said.