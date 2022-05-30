Traffic police open one carriageway of new Atul Kataria Chowk flyover
Gurugram: The Public Works Department (PWD) opened one carriageway of the Atul Kataria Chowk flyover to traffic on Sunday. Commuters using the Old Delhi Road will be able to travel from Gurugram to Delhi, towards Kapashera via the carriageway.
“The left side of the carriageway has been opened to traffic from Gurugram to Delhi. The flyover is likely to become fully operational from June 15,” according to Parveen Chaudhary, superintending engineer, PWD (B&R).
Till the flyover becomes operational, incoming traffic from Delhi to Gurugram bus stand will continue to use the service lanes.
Traffic marshals will be deployed on the stretch over the next few days to ensure there is no confusion.
The PWD is executing the project on behalf of the Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and its officials said that to avoid any confusion, they will deploy traffic marshals for the next few days on this stretch to guide the commuters, said the officials.
The 731-meter-long, four-lane flyover, between Gurugram bus-stand and Kapashera at Atul Kataria Chowk, is being constructed at a cost of ₹81.38 crore.
It also includes the construction of a 642-meter-long, four-lane, bi-directional underpass connecting Sheetla Mata Road, and the road towards Maharana Pratap Chowk.
While work on the approach towards Maharana Pratap Chowk is complete, the road in the tunnel section and approach towards Sheetla Mata Mandir is in progress.
Officials said the shifting of the master storm water drain from the underpass to the service road towards Sheetla Mata Mandir will be completed soon.
The service road will then be constructed over the drain to divert the traffic and work on the underpass in this portion will be resumed. The construction of the roof slab and wall of the underpass are complete, according to the officials.
Once completed, the flyover and underpass will ease congestion and streamline traffic flow in the area.
People travelling towards Dwarka Expressway, Gurgaon railway station and bus stand, Kapashera border, Sheetla Mata Mandir, and Signature Towers will benefit from this project, said officials.
