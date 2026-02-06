Traffic police seizes motorcycle with pending challans of ₹4.81 lakh

A motorcycle with pending challans worth ₹4.81 lakh was seized by the Gurugram traffic police on Thursday, said traffic police officers. According to traffic police, the motorcycle, a Hero Splendor, had 41 traffic offences. (Representative picture/HT)

According to traffic police, the motorcycle, a Hero Splendor, had 41 traffic offences, such as driving without a license, insurance, lack of pollution certificate, high security registration plate (HSRP) and a helmet. The motorcycle was seized during a special challan drive held by the traffic police at the Dhundahera border.

Officials said the zonal officer (ZO) and assistant sub-inspector Ashok (single name) present there stopped the motorcycle with the help of other traffic police personnel. The vehicle will be released after all the challans are paid.

“During checking, a significant number of challans were found pending on this motorcycle under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The total fine amounted to ₹4.81 lakh. The vehicle was impounded under section 167(8) of the MV Act, upon failing to fulfil challans within 90 days from its issuance,” a senior traffic police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said motorists violating traffic rules are made aware that if challans remain due for more than 90 days, then their vehicles will be impounded. “The vehicles belonging to motorists who fail to pay challans on time are impounded by police temporarily for some time,” said DCP Mohan.

To be sure, the district traffic police through checkposts and automatic number plate registration (ANPR) cameras have been conducting special drives aimed at curbing most frequent violations by commuters, such as wrong side driving, illegal parking and overspeeding, among others.