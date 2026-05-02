Starting next week, the district traffic police plan to implement a decongestion trial at Bristol Chowk to prevent weaving vehicular movement and wrong-side driving, and to reduce accidents between the Sikanderpur Metro Station and DLF Phase 1 stretch, officials said on Friday. Traffic police to launch decongestion plan trial at Bristol Chowk

According to officials, the plan by the traffic engineering centre (TEC) on the five-arm intersection connecting the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) and Golf Course roads, proposes a direct entry link between Sikanderpur village and the Faridabad-Gurugram road and shifting of an existing traffic signal backwards parallel to service lane. Officials said that the entry point aims to regulate traffic of around 600 vehicles coming from Sikanderpur.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Prateek Gehlot, during an inspection on Thursday, said that the routes used by residents of Sikanderpur were studied to devise alternate routes. “While signal syncronisation measures are planned to regulate traffic flow from outside the metro station, barricades will be placed to end the traffic at the intersection,” Gehlot said.

Officials said weaving traffic from Sikanderpur increases the risk of accidents with vehicles heading to Faridabad. As part of the plan, temporary encroachments will be removed and the unregulated openings will be barricaded from Sikanderpur to streamline vehicle flow towards the MG road.

“The plan has been formed after several rounds of talks and consultations with all stakeholders, including the villagers. Sensitisation and enforcement drives will continue at Bristol Chowk to ensure commuters follow traffic rules,” DCP Gehlot added.

Officials are also planning to open a one-way U-turn on the stretch for commuters from Sikanderpur heading toward MG roads.