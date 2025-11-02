Traffic police to start ‘hall of fame and shame’ to curb unruly motorist behaviour

Gurugram: To encourage discipline among commuters, the traffic police are set to launch ayear-long campaign to publicly recognise good behaviour and discourage unruly attitude thrown by motorists towards officers patrolling on roads, officials said on Saturday. These awareness initiatives will carry on throughout the year (Representative photo)

A ‘Hall of Fame and Shame’ initiative will be part of the drive, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Officials said while the name and launch date of the campaign are still under consideration, traffic police have already started a sensitisation drive among its workforce. A meeting in this regard was held on Friday between senior traffic police officers, resident welfare organisations (RWAs), and representatives of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The meeting, chaired by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, decided that a comprehensive action plan was to be prepared for road safety and strict adherence to traffic rules for the next one year.

“Zonal officers will be directed to follow a zero tolerance policy for any traffic violations, including misbehaviour from some rude commuters, especially those caught intoxicated at check posts,” Mohan said.

“Special training and workshops will be organised in collaboration with various stakeholders in a dedicated period of two weeks. These awareness initiatives will carry on throughout the year,” Mohan said.

The campaign aims to emphasise behavioural change among motorists to inculcate a civic sense of responsibility regarding road safety, officials added. It also aims to promote adherence among commuters to traffic rules such as wearing seat belts, helmets, lane discipline, and not to drive on the wrong side.

Notably, this was the third such meeting in which RWAs participated to share their suggestions for road safety and the reduction of jams in the city during peak hours. Before this, traffic police had launched the “Challan Nahi Sallam Milega” initiative in June, under which efforts of commuters driving carefully were appreciated on various platforms by traffic police officials.