Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Traffic police to start ‘hall of fame and shame’ to curb unruly motorist behaviour

    The campaign aims to emphasise behavioural change among motorists to inculcate a civic sense of responsibility regarding road safety, officials added.

    Published on: Nov 2, 2025 3:08 AM IST
    By Abhishek Bhatia
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gurugram: To encourage discipline among commuters, the traffic police are set to launch ayear-long campaign to publicly recognise good behaviour and discourage unruly attitude thrown by motorists towards officers patrolling on roads, officials said on Saturday.

    These awareness initiatives will carry on throughout the year (Representative photo)
    These awareness initiatives will carry on throughout the year (Representative photo)

    A ‘Hall of Fame and Shame’ initiative will be part of the drive, according to officials familiar with the matter.

    Officials said while the name and launch date of the campaign are still under consideration, traffic police have already started a sensitisation drive among its workforce. A meeting in this regard was held on Friday between senior traffic police officers, resident welfare organisations (RWAs), and representatives of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

    The meeting, chaired by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, decided that a comprehensive action plan was to be prepared for road safety and strict adherence to traffic rules for the next one year.

    “Zonal officers will be directed to follow a zero tolerance policy for any traffic violations, including misbehaviour from some rude commuters, especially those caught intoxicated at check posts,” Mohan said.

    “Special training and workshops will be organised in collaboration with various stakeholders in a dedicated period of two weeks. These awareness initiatives will carry on throughout the year,” Mohan said.

    The campaign aims to emphasise behavioural change among motorists to inculcate a civic sense of responsibility regarding road safety, officials added. It also aims to promote adherence among commuters to traffic rules such as wearing seat belts, helmets, lane discipline, and not to drive on the wrong side.

    Notably, this was the third such meeting in which RWAs participated to share their suggestions for road safety and the reduction of jams in the city during peak hours. Before this, traffic police had launched the “Challan Nahi Sallam Milega” initiative in June, under which efforts of commuters driving carefully were appreciated on various platforms by traffic police officials.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Traffic Police To Start ‘hall Of Fame And Shame’ To Curb Unruly Motorist Behaviour
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes