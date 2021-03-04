Turnout for Covid vaccination sees a spike; residents face issues during online registration

At least 2,780 people above the age of 60 years, and 223 aged between 45 and 59 received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Gurugram on Thursday.

Though many of them faced challenges to register themselves online, the footfall at 54 vaccination sites was 45 per cent higher than Tuesday. Around 1,641 people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

According to the district health department data, 56.1 per cent of the total 3,003 people were vaccinated free of cost at government health facilities on Thursday.

The government vaccination centres saw a spike of almost 55 per cent turnout on Thursday, compared to 753 people vaccinated at 23 public facilities on Tuesday.

“People can easily register themselves on Co-Win to get the vaccine dose at government facilities. People from high-rise buildings or condominiums are not hesitant to approach their nearby government facilities. Some sites have at least two vaccinators to inoculate people to reduce the waiting time,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav.

However, many people claimed there was “no point in an advanced booking”.

Ram Ratan Gautam, 82, reached the Civil Hospital around 11 am on Thursday and was inoculated and kept under observation till 12:30 pm. “On reaching the spot, verification details were noted. I waited for almost 30 minutes for my turn and took the shot,” said the Gurugram Sector 10 resident.

Ashish Kumar and his father, residents of Gurugram Sector 28, went to the Civil Hospital following an advanced booking. “Only one time was a slot available for the Civil Hospital on Wednesday evening. We booked the afternoon slot... However, we waited in a queue along with those who opted for on-spot registration. It seems there was no point in an advanced booking,” said Kumar.

Vijay Arora, 75, and his wife Geeta Arora, residents of Uniworld Garden, tried booking an online appointment around 2 pm after a private hospital refused to inoculate them on Thursday. Arora demonstrated the entire process to show “how names were registered on Co-Win, but the link to schedule an appointment remained non-functional”.

On this, Yadav said, “We are trying to organise and set up a system to facilitate both the categories — walk-in and advance self-registration — to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.”

A person can book a time slot 24 hours before the vaccination. The option — “schedule an appointment” — is functional till 12, and it is again available in the evening, according to health officials and beneficiaries.