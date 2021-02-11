Turnout for vaccination down to 54%; jail staff, health officials play the blame game
Only around 54% of the 1,200 targeted front-line workers turned up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Thursday.
While health department officials said that a majority of staff at the Bhondsi jail refrained from taking the shot, the superintendent of Bhondsi jail blamed the health department for not carrying sufficient doses.
“Due to insufficient vaccine doses carried by the vaccinators at the site the targeted staff could not be inoculated. The vaccination officers from the health department carried only 30 doses of vaccines with them despite their target of covering 200 people on Thursday,” said Harinder Singh, superintendent of Bhondsi jail.
“The department on February 7 provided the list of 269 front-line staff for registration. Only those who had received messages were given the vaccine shot on Thursday, while it has been conveyed to us that majority of the staff will be covered on February 15 during the vaccination drive,” he said.
However, health officials refuted the claim. Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer said, “The vaccinating team carried almost 400 doses of vaccine to the site. Enough vaccines are available with the health department to inoculate front-line workers. The staff did not turn up due to doubts regarding vaccine safety.”
The overall drop in the vaccination comes two days after the district reported 103% coverage on Tuesday. The vaccination of the front-line workers in the district started on February 4, with a poor footfall of employees from civic agency staff. The overall footfall, however, remained above 80% over the two days.
On Thursday, 650 of the 1,200 front-line workers — Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) staff, police and Bhondsi jail staff — took the vaccine jabs across 12 session sites. An additional site was also set up to inoculate 50 healthcare workers, but only 19 of them turned up.
As per the district health department data, 338 of 500 targeted MCG employees took the vaccine shot, while 285 of the 500 targeted police personnel turned up.
Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “Over 1,250 front-line and healthcare workers were targeted, of whom 669 reached various vaccination sites to take the jab. There will be no vaccination drive on Friday. On Saturday, only MCG, police staff and rapid action force from Gujarat, who were deployed for farmers movement at the border, will be given shots at 13 vaccination sites.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior executives of MGF booked on complaint of Emaar India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperature likely to increase in coming days; air quality dips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic use can lead to fines up to ₹25,000 from February 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers to scale up their protests, starting February 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turnout for vaccination down to 54%; jail staff, health officials play the blame game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP decides to cancel licence of Sare Homes, take over project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study identifies Mangar forests as crucial bird habitat, calls for increased research and conservation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested for ₹500-crore plot sale fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts call for more exits, better enforcement to curb driving on the wrong side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrong-side driving can attract FIRs in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commuters at Kherki Daula don’t have to maintain minimum FASTag balance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cap on social gatherings removed, but 50% rule remains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sadar Bazar road to be off limits for vehicle on a trial basis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram to be done by August: NHAI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encroachments removed from Malibu Towne market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox