Two arrested for posing as Faridabad district commissioner

Two men have been arrested from south Delhi’s Munirka for their alleged involvement with a cyber fraud gang that impersonated Faridabad district commissioner to defraud district administration officials and people known to him, police said on Saturday. At least eight to 10 more suspects were yet to be arrested in the case, said police. (Archives)

The arrested accused are Jamtin Khup Hawkip, 26, and Anthony (single name), 36 — both from Manipur and run a printing business in Munirka. Hawkip was held on Thursday and on the basis of information shared by him, Anthony was nabbed on Friday.

Vimal Kumar, station house officer of the cybercrime police station (central), said both the accused had opened two savings accounts each with private banks in Delhi and had provided their access to cyber conmen for siphoning money duped from the people across India.

“It surfaced that both the mule accounts were opened on Anthony’s direction. He disclosed details about the suspects operating the gang and having access to the mule accounts the two had provided,” Kumar said.

The case came to light on Wednesday, when a few officials and persons personally known to the Faridabad DC Vikram Yadav had received messages via a WhatsApp account with his photo as the profile picture. The messages mentioned that the sender was in urgent need of money.

“The impersonator had provided payment application numbers to the targets asking to transfer ₹50,000, saying they will return the money later,” he said.

Investigators said that though none of them made any transfer but alerted the DC about the fraud messages, following which his personal assistant submitted a complaint at the Cybercrime police station (central) on Thursday morning. An FIR was registered against several unidentified miscreants for fraud and impersonation.

Investigators said bank officials have been asked to provide statements of the four mule accounts opened by the arrested men to ascertain how much stolen money was siphoned through them. At least eight to 10 more suspects were yet to be arrested in the case, they said.