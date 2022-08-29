Two held for making extortion calls to Congress MLA
Police on Sunday arrested two suspects from Jhajjar for allegedly trying to extort ₹1 lakh from a Congress member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Badli, who had also alleged that he received a threat call from a gangster from an international number on Friday.
Police said that it was the second time that MLA Kuldeep Vats had received threats from unidentified international numbers.
Earlier on July 10, police booked five unidentified men for allegedly barging into Vat’s house in Pataudi. The suspects also allegedly threatened to kill him and assaulted his cook.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a complaint following which a case was registered at the DLF Phase 2 police station under Section 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“We formed teams and started conducting an investigation based on technical and human intelligence. A task was given to the crime unit of Sector 31 who traced the caller to Silana village in Jhajjar,” ACP Sangwan said.
ACP Sangwan added that a team led by inspector Anand Kumar conducted a raid in Silana village and arrested the two suspects.
The two suspects have been identified as Manjeet Kumar (22), and Vikram Singh (22), both residents of Silana.
Police said during primary interrogation, Kumar revealed that Singh, who happens to be his closest friend, had provided him with the mobile number of the MLA, following which he had made several extortion calls.
ACP Sangwan said on August 25, three calls from international mobile numbers were received by the MLA. “Out of these three calls, only one was attended by the victim. The caller demanded ₹1 lakh per month from the Vats. During investigation, it was found that voice over internet protocol (VoIP) calls were made by using an Android application. Also, it was revealed that Kumar was using a spoof application called IndyCall in his phone due to which an international mobile number was getting displayed,” he said.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
