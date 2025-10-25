Two held for urinating from moving Thar on Old Railway road

Two young men were arrested on Friday for allegedly urinating from a moving Thar on Old railway road, said police.

The suspects were identified as Mohit Kumar, 23, and Anuj Kumar, 25, both hailing from Jhajjar district. The offending Thar vehicle was also seized from their possession.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the incident took place on Wednesday night when the duo was returning to Jhajjar after meeting some of their friends at Rithoj village in Sohna.

“It was Anuj who was driving the Thar while Mohit had urinated after opening the door on the Old Railway road,” he said.

Turan said that the matter came to light on Thursday when video of the incident surfaced on social media.

“A commuter had recorded the entire obscene incident. On the basis of the video, an FIR was registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 296 (obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Colony police station on Thursday,” he said.

Investigators said the duo were traced with the help of the vehicle’s registration number, and arrested.

A senior police official said after the arrest, it surfaced that Mohit had asked Anuj to stop the Thar for urinating. “However, when he didn’t stop, Mohit opened the door to urinate while standing on the moving car,” he added.

Police officials said Mohit has a case of murder against him in Jhajjar, two cases of assault, and one for possessing illegal firearms registered in Rohtak. He was in jail for several months and had come out on bail in December 2022. Anuj had no criminal records against him.