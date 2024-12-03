Menu Explore
Two interstate criminals held after gunfight in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram:
Dec 04, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of wanted criminals, police set up vehicle checks near Indira Park crossing on the 75-metre road in Dharampur. Around midnight, a car with two suspects approached the barricade but refused to stop, ramming it instead and attempting to flee, police said

District police arrested two interstate criminals during a late-night operation in Sector 108 on Tuesday. The arrests followed a joint operation by the Palam Vihar and Sector 31 Crime Branch teams. 

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of wanted criminals, police set up vehicle checks near Indira Park crossing on the 75-metre road in Dharampur. Around midnight, a car with two suspects approached the barricade but refused to stop, ramming it instead and attempting to flee, police said. 

According to Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), the suspects opened fire on the police team during the chase, forcing officers to retaliate. “Both suspects sustained injuries to their legs during the crossfire and were successfully apprehended,” Dahiya said. 

The suspects were identified as Ranjit Soni, 36, of Sangam Vihar, Delhi, and Tanzeer Alam, 29, of Madhavpur Beria, Bihar. Preliminary investigations revealed that Soni has 53 criminal cases registered against him across Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, while Alam has 25 cases, primarily in Delhi. 

Police recovered a Honda City car, two pistols with four live cartridges, nine empty shells, stolen jewellery worth 10 lakh, a bag, two screwdrivers, a rod, two caps, a mask, an ATM card, and a bullet coin. Officers aware of the probe said that the duo was involved in multiple cases of robbery and looting in Gurugram and Delhi. 

A case has been registered at the Rajendra Park police station under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 309(4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Dahiya said that nine rounds were fired during the exchange, with the suspects firing five shots and the police four. 

