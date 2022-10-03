Two members of ATM break-in gang arrested

Gurugram: Nuh police arrested two men late on Saturday night for allegedly breaking open ATMs and stealing cash in at least three districts of Haryana. According to cops, Haseen from Shikrawa, and Jabid from Ladmaki in Hathin are allegedly part of a gang with cases registered against them in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Police received information on Saturday night that the gang was scheduled to visit areas near Bichhor village to identify secluded ATMs. The gang targeted unguarded ATMs in isolated areas and broke them open with gas cutters to remove the cash tray. Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh said that police teams were patrolling when they received a tip-off that the suspects will be crossing the stretch from Jurhera Road.

“The teams were put on the alert following which they spotted two cars coming towards the police barricades and signalled them to stop. While checking the cars Haseen and Jabid were travelling in, one of them opened fire on the cops. However, the police team managed to nab them. Two other suspects in the second car also started firing on the police team and fled from the spot. They have been identified but are yet to be arrested,” he said.

Singla further informed that the suspects were identified by crime teams from CCTV footage of ATM break-ins in Buraka village, Tauru. “They were involved in ATM thefts in Gurugram, Farrukhnagar and Nuh,” he added. Police recovered one country-made pistol, and two live cartridges from Haseen and Jabid. A case under sections of attempt to murder and sections of arms act was registered against them at Bichhor police station. Both suspects were on two-day police remand after being produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday. Singla said that they will be questioned further about other cases and their gang members.

