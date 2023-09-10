Two men stabbed over gang rivalry in Faridabad, one dead

Two men with criminal records were stabbed multiple times by unidentified assailants at Panchsheel Colony in Faridabad, after which one of them died during treatment in a hospital, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. A first information report was registered at Palla police station on Saturday on the complaint of the deceased man’s father, Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, under sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at 12.30am on Saturday, when at least four to five suspects assaulted and stabbed Alok Chaudhary, 21, and his friend Shivam Kumar, 20.

Investigators said Kumar fainted after being stabbed several times, while Chaudhary managed to flee from the scene and seek shelter in a nearby park. Their friend, who was also at the scene but had escaped unhurt, alerted their family members, who rushed to the spot to find them. However, none knew Chaudhary’s location, and after a rigorous search, they found him lying in a pool of blood in the park at 4am.

According to the police, Chaudhary and Kumar were rushed respectively to AIIMS-Delhi and a private hospital in Faridabad. However, Chaudhary died during treatment due to excessive blood loss, while Kumar was still in critical condition.

A first information report was registered at Palla police station on Saturday on the complaint of Chaudhary’s father, Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, under sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Dalip Singh, station house officer of Palla police station, both Chaudhary and the deceased have a criminal history. “The incident appears to be the result of gang rivalry. Raids are underway to apprehend the suspects,” he said.

According to the police, Chaudhary lived with his family in Ekta Vihar, Delhi, and owned a cigarette shop at Panchsheel Colony market.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON