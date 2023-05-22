Gurugram: An unidentified armed robber was booked for allegedly decamping with jewellery and cash worth at least ₹10- ₹12 lakh after barging inside a showroom at the busy Sadar Bazar area in Sector 12 on Saturday, Gurugram police said. Armed suspect loots jewellery, cash from showroom in Sadar Bazar

Police said the incident took place at 2.30pm, when the suspect entered the showroom wearing a helmet.

Investigators said the man soon pulled out a pistol and aimed it towards the shop owner’s wife, a customer and a few employees to terrorise them.

Investigators added that the suspect stayed at the showroom hardly for two minutes during which he asked the shop owner’s wife, Rekha Gupta, to put the jewellery kept in the showcases in a bag which he was carrying.

As per police, the suspect also forced Rekha to open the cash drawer and took away around ₹1.5 lakh. He managed to flee from the spot in a scooter which he had parked just outside the showroom, police added.

Brijbhushan Gupta, the showroom owner, said he had left the shop hardly 20-30 seconds before the suspect went inside. “It seems the suspect waited for me to leave so that he may find only my wife looking after the shop. He had also forced the customer to put all his valuables in the bag, including his mobile phone,” he said.

Gupta said his wife tried to misguide the suspect by telling him that the jewellery on display was imitation, but he asked her not to make a fool of herself.

“My wife also got the main door closed using the electronic locking system, but the suspect threatened to shoot her after which she opened it and he fled,” Gupta added.

The owner said he had been running the shop for almost 35-40 years.

A senior police officer said the phone taken away from the customer was found at a nearby spot. “It seems the suspect had acted alone,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV cameras are being scanned to trace the suspect and he will be arrested at the earliest.