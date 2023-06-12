Suspects try to extort money from advocate in Gurugram by sending morphed photos

Unidentified suspects have been booked for allegedly attempting to extort money from an advocate, Gurugram police said on Monday. Police said the suspects tried to extort money by sending the victim a morphed video showing him interacting with a naked woman. (Photo for representation)

Police said the suspects tried to extort money by sending the victim a morphed video showing him interacting with a woman.

According to police, the incident took place at about 9.30pm on Sunday when the victim, aged about 38 years, was working with his father, a retired judicial officer, in their office at home.

Investigators said the victim was in a state of shock and fell unconscious on receiving a video call and then some videos and pictures on WhatsApp.

Police said the retired judicial officer immediately sought medical assistance to stabilise his son.

Police said the family members soon realised that he had fallen victim to a sextortion racket as he had received messages from two different WhatsApp numbers on which the unidentified suspects were threatening him to pay money or they will leak the morphed videos and pictures.

On the a complaint by the father of the victim, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under Section 292 (circulating obscene item) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions from the Information Technology (IT) Act at Sector 17/18 police station on Sunday night, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they are trying to track the suspects.