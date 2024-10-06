Voter turnout high in Nuh, Punhana, and Ferozepur Jhirka amid calls for development

With the Haryana assembly polls concluding on Saturday evening, the turnouts recorded in Nuh, Punhana, and Ferozepur Jhirka constituencies were approximately 73.9%, 69.5%, and 72.9%, respectively, according to data from Election Commission. Women voters at a polling station in Punhana, Mewat on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The central armed police forces were deployed in the sensitive polling stations in these three constituencies to ensure peaceful polling, keeping in mind the communal clashes that took place in July last year.

Nuh district election officer Dhirendra Khadgata said that the polling parties have started reaching the strong room with EMVs at the Shaheed lieutenant Kiran Shekhawat government college for woman at Salaheri where counting will take place on Tuesday amid high security.

Meanwhile, voters expressed disappointment with the infrastructure and other facilities in the constituencies. They maintained that the governments keep changing over the years but neither have they seen infrastructure development, proper water supply, nor schools, colleges, universities for good education.

The Nagina-Hodal road in Nuh is in a dilapidated shape, claiming lives of at least 40 people in the last three years in road accidents. Locals said they want the road to be repaired immediately.

Khatooni, a 75-year-old woman from Ghasera, said she has spent most of her life carrying water on her head for 2-3 kilometres as there is no supply in the village and neighbouring areas. “15 years back, most of the families constructed water storage tanks in their homes. We have four. My head still has the mark which was created from carrying the utensils everyday. I want the new government to ensure water supply to everyone here so that the new generation doesn’t suffer,” she said.

Farhan Khan, 19, a first-time voter, claimed that there is a lack of higher education opportunities in the region. “I am studying Diploma in laboratory science in Chandigarh. At least ₹ ₹15,000 is spent every month on rent and food, besides college fees. Financially weak children remain uneducated,” he said.