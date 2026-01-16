Wanted suspect arrested in Sonepat after brief exchange of fire

A team of Haryana police special task force arrested a suspect on the most-wanted list after a brief exchange of fire on Sampla-Kharkhoda Bypass road in Sonipat early Thursday, said officials. STF officials said Anuj had at least 10 cases of rioting, mob lynching, assault, illegal weapons possession, drugs smuggling and others registered against him at various police stations in Rewari and Sonepat. (Representational image)

The suspect was identified as Anuj alias Doctor, 25, who hailed from Gokalgarh in Rewari. STF officials said he had at least 10 cases of rioting, mob lynching, assault, illegal weapons possession, drugs smuggling and others registered against him at various police stations in Rewari and Sonepat.

He was on the run after allegedly murdering a rival named Ankit Kumar, 24, of Adarsh Nagar in Rewari on October 17 last year. Kumar’s associate was also critically injured in the incident.

B Satheesh Balan, IG (STF), said that a reward of ₹5,000 was declared on Anuj’s arrest, but even after repeated raids, he managed to evade police.

“The Sonepat unit of STF received a tip-off about his movement on the bypass road on Kharkhoda and a team reached there to arrest him. But Anuj opened fire and tried to flee. The STF team retaliated and Anuj was shot in the leg and nabbed,” he said.

Officials said he was taken to Sonepat civil hospital for treatment and will be formally arrested by the Sonepat district police after doctors declare him medically fit.

STF officials said a pistol and several live cartridges were recovered from his possession and an attempt to murder case was registered against him for opening fire on police.