Waste firm flags tender criteria in Manesar, MCM rejects plea

A Gurugram-based waste management firm has raised objections to the eligibility conditions set in the Municipal Corporation of Manesar’s (MCM) latest tender for door-to-door solid waste collection and segregation, urging that the criteria be revised to include secondary waste collection and transportation as qualifying experience. Garbage dumped on roads in Manesar. (HT Archive)

In a letter submitted to the Municipal Commissioner on August 1, the company pointed out that while the Request for Proposal (RFP) acknowledges advanced waste processing techniques, including bio-methanation, waste-to-energy, landfill mining, and remediation, it overlooks the role of firms engaged in transporting waste from secondary collection points to processing sites.

“The work of secondary waste collection from secondary points and transportation to dumpsites wasn’t mentioned in the list of similar projects, whereas more specialised and disposal-related activities like bio-mining and CBG production are considered,” the firm stated. “We respectfully request that secondary waste collection and transportation also be included under eligible Solid Waste Management works.”

The company argued that such work is an essential part of door-to-door systems and that its inclusion would broaden participation by allowing experienced local firms to bid.

However, MCM issued an official clarification on August 1, rejecting the request. “The technical evaluation shall be conducted strictly in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the RFP,” the civic body stated.

Gurugram-based environmental activist Vaishali Rana said excluding secondary collection may disqualify operators with key experience in fast-growing towns like Manesar.

The tender remains open, and the list of technically qualified bidders will be announced in the coming weeks.