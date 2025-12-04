Search
Waterlogged lanes, broken roads trouble Godrej Summit residents in Gurugram Sector 104

ByMihika Shah
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 04:10 am IST

Sewage leakage poses serious health hazards. Schoolchildren commuting by bus, and those who walk, face significant difficulties, said a resident.

Residents of Godrej Summit in Sector 104 are strucggling with persistent waterlogging. According to residents, Dhanwapur road, which connects the society to the Dwarka Expressway, is frequently inundated with sewage water, making daily travel a challenge.

Water logging on the Dhanwapur road due to broken sewer manhole near Godrej Summit residential society in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The 500 to 600 meter stretch is has two housing societies — Godrej Summit and Zara Aavaas. Resident of Godrej Summit alleged that the waterlogged road has severely disrupted their daily commute, while Zara Aavaas which is located slightly farther away has less impact.

“The problem has persisted since July,” said Bajrang Jain, a resident of Godrej Summit. “The sewage line coming from Rajendra Park and Surat Nagar, which has a chamber near our society, was recently dug up. Now, the main line does not have the capacity to handle all these sewer connections. As a result, sewage often overflows, and our lane frequently gets flooded,” he said.

“This is the only stretch connecting us to the Dwarka Expressway, and there is no alternative route,” he added.

Vishal Gupta, another resident, said the situation worsened on Tuesday when the road became completely waterlogged due to a sewage leak. “On Tuesday, the waterlogging was so severe it looked like the aftermath of heavy rain. The road is also filled with huge potholes, making daily commute extremely difficult,” he added.

“Sewage leakage poses serious health hazards. Schoolchildren commuting by bus, and those who walk, face significant difficulties. Pedestrians are the most affected, and two-wheeler riders also struggle, as waterlogged roads conceal potholes,” he added.

With over 2,000 families residing in the area, residents say the stretch is becoming dangerous day by day. “The road was constructed by our builder in 2017 and has not been recarpeted since. Even when there is no waterlogging, huge potholes make the ride extremely bumpy. The situation has become unbearable. Our lane remains waterlogged throughout the year,” said Pushpendre, another resident.

“We fear that one day schools may refuse to pick up our children due to the poor road connectivity. This is a serious issue that demands attention, yet MCG has so far ignored our complaints,” he added.

A Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) official said the sewage line work had been delayed due to administrative issues. “The work is now underway, and the sewer line will be properly connected. The problem originated in Surat Nagar phase 1, which caused the overflow,” he explained.

Addressing the pothole-ridden roads, he said, “An estimate has been prepared, and tenders will be issued soon. We have taken note of the issue and it will be resolved shortly. The earlier estimate had discrepancies, which is why it was discarded.”

Residents of Godrej Summit in Sector 104 face severe waterlogging due to sewage overflow, complicating daily commutes along the Dhanwapur road since July. With over 2,000 families affected, complaints have been ignored by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which cites administrative delays in sewage line repairs. Potholes exacerbate the situation, leading to hazardous conditions for pedestrians and commuters.