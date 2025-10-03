Wildlife week 2025 kicks off in Gurugram

Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the state-level Wildlife Week 2025 celebrations in Gurugram, calling on citizens to dedicate one hour every Sunday to the Aravalli Green Wall campaign. During the launch event. (HT Photo)

The programme, held in Manesar’s Aravalli belt and presided by Haryana’s environment, forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh , also saw the launch of a 500-acre plantation drive, laying of the foundation stone for an Aravalli species nursery, and release of several publications on Haryana’s biodiversity.

Yadav encouraged residents to integrate environmental action into their weekly routines.

“If every citizen contributes even one hour on Sundays to the Green Aravalli campaign, it will help expand greenery, reduce pollution and improve public health. Such a small effort can transform Gurugram into a clean, green and sustainable city at both national and international levels,” he said.

Yadav urged families to plant trees around their homes, neighbourhoods and schools, and to nurture saplings as carefully as children. “This is not just about plantation but about building a bond of responsibility between society and nature. The effort we make today will ensure environmental stability for future generations,” he added.

Highlighting the ecological significance of the Aravallis, Singh said the ancient range was not only a heritage site but also the foundation of biodiversity. “As long as our forests remain safe, wildlife will thrive. Birds and animals are vital to the ecological balance, and it is every citizen’s duty to protect them,” he said.

He also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and stressing the need for long-term sapling care.

The event began with a plantation drive at the proposed Namo Van, where dignitaries, students, and local residents planted 750 saplings. The larger initiative will eventually cover 500 acres, said officials. The Aravalli Species Nursery will focus on cultivating native species for reforestation and biodiversity efforts throughout the Aravalli range.

Gurugram forest conservator Subhash Yadav said that the ceremony also featured the release of key publications, including Haryana ki Vanya Jeev Dharohar, 75 Common Trees of Haryana, 75 Local Birds, 75 Water Birds, 75 Wild Animals, and 75 Butterflies of Haryana.

Other highlights included the unveiling of a coffee table book on Sultanpur National Park, a volume on Mangar Bani and leopard coexistence, and the “Gurugram Cooling Action Plan”. “The trailer of Wild Haryana and editions of Wild Haryana News were also launched,” he said.

Wildlife volunteers, “Van Mitras,” forest staff, and winners of conservation awareness drives were felicitated for their efforts.

The event was attended by additional director general Santosh Tiwari, (Environment, Forest and Wildlife) Sudhir Rajpal, PCCF and chief wildlife warden Dr Vivek Saxena, PCCF Vineet Garg, Haryana state biodiversity board chairperson Randeep Singh Jauhar.