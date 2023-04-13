Gurugram woman dies by suicide after husband tortures her for bearing daughters

A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Sohna after being tortured by her husband for giving birth to three girls over a period of seven years, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

As per investigators, the husband’s family members had alerted the woman’s parents in Faridabad at about 7.30am that she had allegedly died by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room. (Representative image)

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday morning. They said that the woman’s family members alleged that her husband was torturing her continuously as she was not giving birth to a boy and the situation deteriorated after the third child was born.

Investigators said the deceased woman had three daughters aged seven years, three years and the youngest one being six months old.

They said that the woman’s brother and other relatives rushed to Sohna to find the woman’s body kept on a bed in the house.

On the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s brother, an FIR against the husband was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Sohna police station on Wednesday evening, said police.

The complainant had alleged in the FIR that his sister had visited Faridabad on March 23, after their uncle had passed away and he had dropped her back to Sohna on April 9. “It was primarily the husband who used to torture and assault her for giving birth to three girls as he wanted a boy. He tortured her more after the birth of the third child. She took the extreme step due to the torture,” the woman’s brother said in the FIR.

A senior police officer privy to the case said that the husband is on the run at present. “He fled soon after getting the hint that the police were going to register an FIR against him,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that necessary action against the prime suspect will be taken after an investigation.