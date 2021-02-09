Woman lawyer assaulted by three men in Sector 29

A 24-year-old woman, who works as an advocate at a city court, was allegedly assaulted by three men outside a CNG pump in Sector 29 on Monday. According to the police, the suspects assaulted her over a scratch on their car that appeared while she was reversing her own car outside the pump.

The police said the incident took place around 11.30am outside the CNG pump near Huda Metro station. The suspects had parked their car in the middle of the road and, despite repeated requests, they allegedly refused to move it.The woman’s car hit theirs while reversing that led to an argument and a scuffle.

The woman alleged that the two men abused and assaulted her and threatened her for life when she tried to resist their attack. “My cousin sister and aunt were with me when the incident took place. They were demanding ₹10,000 for a minor scratch on their Skoda car. Although, I offered to get it repaired but they tried to snatch my bag,” she said.

The police said the suspects blocked her passage so that she could not move from the spot. They also pulled her out of the car and touched her inappropriately.

The victim called the police control room, following which policemen from Sector 29 intervened and resolved the issue, asking her to get the car repaired.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that they are investigating the case and have taken the call detail records of the suspects. “We are yet to arrest the suspects,” he said. A case was registered at the Sector 29 police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).