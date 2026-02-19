Woman posing as gynaecologist arrested for running illegal clinic in Nuh

A 25-year-old woman impersonating a gynaecologist was arrested for allegedly running an illegal clinic in Punhana in Nuh, police said on Wednesday. Health team tipped off about illegal pregnancy terminations; suspect granted bail while authorities continue crackdown on unauthorised clinics in district. (Getty Images)

The suspect, identified as Mithilesh from Hathin in Palwal, did not have any medical qualifications to treat patients, police said. She was arrested on Tuesday and later produced before a court, which granted her bail the same day.

The action followed a raid by the health department and police after officials received a tip-off about illegal pregnancy termination activities at the facility. Dr Manpreet (single name), deputy civil surgeon, Nuh, said Mithilesh and her father were allegedly running the unregistered clinic and carrying out illegal abortions while also treating pregnant women. “We didn’t find any records of patients at the clinic, which was unregistered and was thus sealed. We also found several expired and prohibited medicines which could not be sold without any bills or documents,” he said, adding that the clinic was sealed after the raid.

Dr Manpreet said the department had been conducting raids into suspected illegal clinics in Nuh and had recently submitted a detailed report. “This clinic was also one of the suspected places,” he said.

Rajesh Kumar, station house officer (Puhana PS), said, “Mithilesh’s father, who allegedly managed the clinic, is absconding and has been named in the FIR. He was not found at the clinic during the raid but is also a named accused in the case,” he said.

Police said an FIR was registered at City Punhana police station on Tuesday on the complaint of the deputy civil surgeon under sections 318(2) (cheating) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 34 (bar to practice) of the National Medical Council Act.