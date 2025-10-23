Woman, son die after fall from 7th floor in Gurugram; dowry case filed

A 27-year-old woman and her three-year-old son died after she allegedly jumped with him from the seventh floor of a condominium in Sector 95, Gurugram, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place between 3pm and 3.30pm when the woman’s husband and father-in-law were at home. According to investigators, the woman had an argument with her husband and father-in-law, following which she went inside her bedroom, picked up her son, and jumped from the balcony of their seventh-floor apartment.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said residents alerted the police control room soon after the incident, and a team reached the spot for investigation. “The duo was rushed to a nearby private hospital but doctors declared the woman and the son dead,” he said.

Police said the woman originally from Mahendragarh, had been married for about four years. The family had been living in the condominium for the past two years. “The husband works as a juice seller in a court in Gurugram. The couple used to have frequent fights on domestic issues,” Turan said.

He added that the woman’s family alleged she had been harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws. “An FIR for dowry death has been registered at Sector 10 police station on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway, and any action against the husband or in-laws will be taken based on the evidence that surfaces,” Turan said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.