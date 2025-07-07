Woman, son held in Agra for kidnapping 6-year-old boy from Gurugram

A woman and her son were arrested in Agra for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old boy from Gurugram Sector 45 on June 23, police said on Sunday, adding that the boy has been rescued. The two kidnapped the boy to sell him to a childless couple, police added. The complaint in this case was registered by the boy’s father, a resident of Kanhai village. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Manoj Kumar and her son Shivam Kumar, police said. The complaint in this case was registered by the boy’s father, a resident of Kanhai village.

“The boy’s father registered a missing complaint at the Gurugram Sector 40 police station. We scanned footage from more than two dozen CCTV cameras and tracked down the child to Madhav Vihar in Agra from where the Gurugram police anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) rescued him on July 2,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

“The child was unharmed. We arrested Shivam on July 2. We arrested his mother on Saturday based on information he provided,” Kumar added.

Police said that Shivam allegedly lured the child by offering him a candy and then took him to Agra on a scooter. There, Shivam handed over the boy to his mother, police said.

“Both accused allegedly kidnapped the child with the intention of selling him to a wealthy issueless couple for a hefty amount. However, before they could find a suitable couple, we nabbed them. We are trying to ascertain if they have previously kidnapped and sold children,” Kumar added.