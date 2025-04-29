The World Bank has invited officials from Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) and four other Haryana government departments to participate in a knowledge-sharing event in Singapore from July 1 to July 4. The event aims to share best practices on urban mobility, metro enhancement, and technical planning, the bank said in a communiqué. World Bank invites Hry officials for urban mobility event in Singapore

As per a communication dated April 15, the World Bank has sought nominations for the event from GMRL (7), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (2), Department of Town and Country Planning (1), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (2), and Haryana’s transport department (1). It has also invited two officials each from the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. The bank said it could accommodate up to 18 delegates from Haryana and would bear all expenses.

“This event will feature technical sessions and site visits on integrated planning, urban redevelopment, metro and bus systems enhancement, and digitalisation. The goal is to learn from Singapore’s successful public transport integration with urban development to improve connectivity and quality of life in Indian cities,” the World Bank’s invitation stated. Delegates will interact with Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA), known for advanced planning facilities, the bank said in a statement.

A senior GMRL official said the visit is “under consideration of the Haryana government” and not yet approved.

GMRL is seeking a ₹1,075.43 crore loan from the World Bank for the ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro extension project, launched in February 2024, which will stretch from HUDA City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering 28.5km with 27 elevated stations, according to officials.